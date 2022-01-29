Balika Vadhu 2, 28th January 2022, Written Update: Ishana plots to ruin Anandi’s work

In today’s episode, Bhairavi tells Ishana that she should win Anand over snd get rid of Anandi because that’s the reason she sent him to U.S. Ishana tells her that she really likes Anand. Bhairavi tells she knows but she wants her to also make him fall in love with her as she also thinks he might have feelings for her. Ishana asks her to not worry as she’ll take care of Anandi. Anand comes and asks what are they talking about. Ishana says nothing they were just discussing business and she ordered a few machines. Bhairavi tells them they’ll make a great profit with Ishana’s help and Anand thanks her and tells her he’ll pay her later.

Anand gets the machines and Anandi asks what is that. Anandi tells they work hard themselves so they don’t need the machine. Anand tells her that practically, they do need it. Anandi tells the employees won’t be comfortable with machines if she starts teaching them now, it might be a risk for the company. While talking, Anandi loses balance and falls but Anand catches her. Later, Anandi gives medicines to Jigar. Ishana tells Anand that they’ve decided to give the order tomorrow as the client wants it and wonders what Anandi will do now. Anand asks how is it possible without machines. Ishana tells the client will give the order to someone else which will cause them a great loss.

Then, Anand tells Anandi that the order should be done by tomorrow. Anandi agrees and Ishana cuts the power of the building. Anandi tells it’s fine as they’ll do hand embroidery and encourages her employees. Later, Anand brings tea for the ladies, and Anandi thanks him. She asks when will the light come back and Anand asks Ishana and she tells him that it’ll take nearly an hour and thinks she should put the wires back on so no one will suspect her.

