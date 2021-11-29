Balika Vadhu 2, 29 November 2021, Written Update: Madhav tells Kanku to go home

In today's episode, Anandi sees Sejal and goes to her. She asks her what she should do in order to help Kanku. She tells Sejal that she feels bad for her. Sejal replies to her that even if she feels bad for Anandi. Because she also needs to stay happy. Anandi says Kanku isn’t angry with her. Anandi asks Sejal if Kanku loves her or not. Sejal consoles her and tells her to go and talk to Kanku. Sejal urges Anandi to have some food. Anandi replies that she will have food once Kanku smiles. She goes and sees Anand with Kanku. Anandi says thanks to Anand for staying with Kanku.

Anandi asks Kanku not to cry, Kanku urges Anandi to forgive her. Anandi says to Kanku that she does not need to worry about anything. Kanku sees the time in the clock and says it's just 10 mins left before she can leave. Anandi checks the hall and tries to leave for school. Kanku also hides and tries to leave for school. Sejal sees them and comes there; Kanku gets scared and makes a showpiece fall down on the floor. Sejal and Anandi come to see, Kanku hides behind the curtain. Anand comes there and saves Kanku before Sejal could catch her. Anand picks the showpiece from the floor.

Anand looks at Sejal and says sorry to disturb you guys. Sejal sees him and asks him to go and sleep. Anand tells Sejal that he talked to Kanku and solved her problem. Sejal and Anandi leave from there. Anand asks Kanku to leave from there. Anand goes into his room and sees Jigar was sitting there. Jigar questions him where he was. Anand replies that he went for a walk.

Kanku reaches in front of Madhav's house and tries to call him. Madhav wakes up and takes Kanku inside the room. He gets shocked and asks her what she is doing. Kanku replies that Maadi Baa wanted to fix her marriage with a guy today but she loves him so she ran away from home. Madhav urges her to go back to her home because it's not the right way.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Dewadi stops Kanku from running away