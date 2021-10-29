Balika Vadhu 2, 29 October 2021, Written Update: Anandi calls Khimji and Ratan 'liar'

In today's episode, Premji grabs the vase to hit Khimji on his head. Ratan got scared and hits on Premji's hand so that the vase falls to the ground. Khimji gets angry and shouts at Premji that how he dared to kidnap Anandi. Khimji tells Premji that you asked me to marry Anandi to Jigar but it was a mistake. Anandi and Jigar were also there and Anandi gets shocked after listening to this. She recalls Khimji's words when he used to say that nothing has happened. Premji comes to Anandi and tells her that he already told Khimji to tell you everything but he lied to you. Ratan gets angry and tells Premji to shut up. She asks Anandi to come with her, but Anandi started crying because everyone lied to her. Dewadi comes to her and tells her that she tried to tell her but she was not listening to her.

Anandi started crying and asks Khimji and Ratan why did they lie to her. Anandi blames everyone and tells Ratan that she used to say a girl's right place is her sasural so now she can not come with them. Ratan gets tensed and Anandi runs inside her room. Premji tells everyone that now Anandi has made the right decision so they can go. Ratan gets angry and says she will not leave this home without Anandi. She asks Kanku and Jigar to go and look for Anandi and tell her that Ratan is waiting for her. When Jigar reaches into the room, he found Anandi sitting in the cupboard. He tells her that her mother is calling her. Anandi replies that she does not want to see her face.

Maadi Baa comes near Ratan and tells her to go home because now Anandi will not come to her. Ratan started crying and says that she will not leave without Anandi. Khimji saw Ratan crying and tells her that they should go now and give some time to Anandi. Ratan asks him not to leave but Khimji takes her outside. Ratan looks at the door before leaving with tears in her eyes.

