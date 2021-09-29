Balika Vadhu 2, 29 September 2021, Written Update: Maadi Baa shouts at Anandi

In today's episode, Anandi was playing with Jigar when the ball hits her on the head. Her head starts bleeding, everyone rushes towards her. Maadi Baa sees her crying and tells her that women should know how to bear this pain. And it is not that much. Anandi tells Sejal that it's paining a lot; Sejal is worried about Anandi's head, but Maadi Baa scolds her and tells her to go out of the room. While Premji gets angry on Jigar for hurting Anandi, she comes there and tells Premji to not to scold Jigar for this because it was her mistake. Anandi tells Premji that she is missing Khimji and Ratan and she wants to meet them.

Suddenly, Khimji calls Premji, he tells Sejal to take Anandi inside for some rest. Premji picks up Khimji's call and lies to him that he is out of station and will take Anandi home after he returns. Sejal listens to him and scolds him for lying to Khimji. Premji tells her that now he will not let Anandi go away from him. Anandi comes there and Premji takes her for buying kulfi. When Anandi gets home, she finds that Kanku and Jigar are going to school. She asks Maadi Baa to give her something to eat, Baa tells her to make something for herself. After that Anandi gets bored, she goes in Sejal's room and finds her sleeping.

Then she goes in Maadi Baa's room and touches Gopal ji. Baa gets angry seeing her standing in her room. Anandi tells her that she was getting bored. Baa gives her Copper vase to wash and other vases. Dewadi comes there when Anandi was washing all the vessels. She asks Anandi to sit on the kadai and makes her spin. While Dewadi was spinning that kadai, Anandi shouts at her to stop because she feels dizzy.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

