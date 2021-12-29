Balika Vadhu 2, 29th December 2021, Written Update: Jigar finds Anandi

In today’s episode, Jigar asks Anandi why did she marry so young. Kiara gets sloshed and Jigar tells his friends to handle her and goes in search of Anandi. Anandi tells Anand that she doesn’t want to talk about it. Anand tells Anandi that he can see there’s no love in her marriage and tells her she doesn’t seem happy around Jigar. Kiara holds Jigar and gets Diya’s call. Diya tells Kiara to tell Anand to get Anandi back home. Jigar tells his friends that he’ll take care of Kiara as she might help him find Anandi.

Anandi tells Anand that she was bound to marry Jigar as it was already decided after her birth and asks Anand to get her out of the room. Anand breaks the window and says they still can’t get out. Jigar takes Kiara in the car and he asks her where Anandi is. Kiara says she went home. Jigar calls Maadi Baa and asks if Anandi is home as she had gone to college to get some work done. She says no. Anand gives Anandi a feather and tells her that he wants her to fly in her life. Maadi Baa says Anandi broke her trust as it’s humiliating she isn’t back even though it’s midnight.

Anandi falls on Anand and Jigar opens the door and gets shocked looking at them. He takes Anandi with him and tells her that he was worried when he couldn’t find her. Bhairavi tells Maadi Baa that Anandi might have a genuine reason and Maadi Baa says she doesn’t care as she’ll stop Anandi’s education. Anandi and Jigar come home and Maadi Baa scolds Anandi. She apologizes to Maadi Baa but she tells Anandi that they’ll go back to Raigarh.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 28th December 2021, Written Update: Anandi and Anand get locked in a room