Balika Vadhu 2, 2nd February 2022, Written Update: Ishana accuses Anandi of locking her up

In today’s episode, Anandi sees Ishana coming out of Anand’s washroom and asks her what is she doing. Anand comes and Ishana tells him that she used his shower as she got late and asks him if it was okay. Anand says it’s fine and tells Anandi that they’ll talk outside. Anand asks Anandi why does she bring Ishana into their fights. Anandi asks him if she’s his girlfriend and he says yes and asks her if she has a problem with it. Ishana hears them and smiles. Anandi tells she doesn’t care as he can do whatever he wants.

Ishana comes and tells she has a surprise and shows him the cake and snacks. Anand compliments it and Ishana tells they’re celebrating their first successful order. He cuts the cake and feeds it to Anandi and Ishana gets jealous and drinks the champagne bottle. Ishana goes to the storeroom to get the samples but gets locked there. Anand sketches the samples and Anandi watches him. Later, Anand feeds Anandi the food and she thanks him. They realise Ishana didn’t come and go to the storeroom to check. He opens the door and Ishana hugs him and tells Anand to lock her inside so she can spend time with Anand alone.

Anand tells she couldn’t have done anything as she was with him outside. Ishana goes to slap Anandi and she stops her and tells Ishana that she isn’t cheap like her. Anandi goes off and Anand tells Ishana to apologise to Anandi as she would never do such a thing. The next day, Anandi talks to Jigar and tells him that Anand has changed. She asks him to try talking. Jigar tries to take Ishana’s name and Sejal comes and tells Anandi that Anand’s come to meet her.

