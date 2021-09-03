Balika Vadhu 2, 3 September 2021, Written Update: Jigar throws away Anandi's doll

In today's episode, Ratan informs Khimji that Kalpesh broke Anandi's doll by mistake. Khimji thinks Kalpesh did this on a purpose. Premji urges him to not to get angry on Kalpesh because he is just a kid. Meanwhile, Jigar tells Anandi to respect him because she is his wife. Anandi taunts him and asks to stop joking. Jigar again shouts on her and tells her to go and ask her parents and Premji that how they both get married when they were little.

Listening to this Anandi gets hurt and started crying, Premji gets tensed seeing her like this. Anandi then tells him Jigar told her that they both are married. Khimji lies to her that he planned there wedding but they were unable that time. Jigar gets tensed and started yelling how they can lie to him.

In anger Jigar tells Premji how Anandi made Gopal wear ghagra choli, Anandi denise it and says it was Gopal's wish to wear that. Premji gets angry but Khimji calms him down. Jigar leaves the room and starts crying because no one was shouting on Anandi. On the other side, Kalpesh consoles Jigar and tells him maybe everyone lied about this because Anandi is little. While Premji and Khimji agrees on a term to hide the truth until Anandi gets mature.

Jigar being angry goes to sit in the jeep outside the house. Ratan consoles Sejal to not worry about kids and they will understand after they will get mature enough. Anandi sees Jigar siting in the jeep and offers him her doll. Jigar melts seeing her efforts. But soon he recalls Premji and Anandi's bonding and gets furious.