Balika Vadhu 2, 30 August 2021, Written Update: Anandi exposes Kalpesh's lie 

In today's episode, Anandi advises the women not to say anything bad about Dhingli and tickles Dhingli to make her happy. Khimji brings the broken glass to the police station and reports about Nagji's unlawful alcohol operation, but the cops don't acknowledge him. Nagji arrives and claims that one of his employees was conducting illegal activity without his awareness. After this, Khimji departs, Anandi brings Dhingli candies and informs her she carried them from the ceremony area, and she asks to do school work for Anandi.

Anandi notices Kalpesh's pals discussing Kalpesh faking to be ill by boosting his pulse with onion while arriving home. Ratan and Khimji were caring for Kalpesh, and Anandi decides to punish him for faking. She requests to Ratan to take Kalpesh to the Hospital. Kalpesh rejects and claims he would be ok the next day. Anandi reveals he's faking by unveiling the onion that had been hidden. Khimji becomes furious and chastises Kaplesh. Kalpesh begins to cry, and Anandi taunts him. Anandi then informs him of a woman at school who referred to Dhingli as unlucky, and how Anandi stood up for her. Khimji praised her for supporting people. Khimji and Ratan request Kalpesh to learn from Anandi, seeing this Kalpesh becomes angry.

Bhuvan and his friends were drinking liquor. Kalpesh walks in with a gloomy expression on his face. He told Kalpesh that Khimji has asked him to act like a man and grow up. Then Kalpesh asks questions about what Bhuvan was sipping. He tells him that alcohol is a drink for the elderly. Kalpesh claims that his father does not consume it. Bhuvan smiles and offers him a glass of whiskey, saying that if he consumes it, he will view everything beautifully and then become a proper gentleman. Kalpesh remembers Khimji's warning and how Anandi betrayed him. He sips liquor and begins to feel uncomfortable. Bhuvan becomes anxious when he notices Kalpesh has passed out on the floor.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

