Balika Vadhu 2, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Anandi blames Anand for Kanku's escape

In today's episode, Jigar sees Anand and Anandi playing and joins them. Jigar joins the truth and dare game and tells them that he was not feeling sleepy. Anandi asks him if he wants chocolate milk. Anandi asks Jigar to explain all the rules. Anandi selects for truth. Anand tells Jigar she always tells the truth. Jigar questions her what had been she doing at night. Anandi says it's easy, I came here to help Kanku. Jigar asks Anandi if she saw Kanku. Anand stops him and says only one query at a time. Game starts again, Anandi asks who do you want the most in our own circle of relatives. Anand says her due to the fact Anandi is much like him. Jigar gets jealous and after this chooses dare. Anand starts laughing and tells him that he needs to do garba here. Jigar starts dancing and Anand laughs seeing him.

Anand also chooses dare; Jigar gives him a task to call Kanku and informs her that Madhav has come to fulfill her. Anand gets worried and thinks why is he giving such dare, he is aware that Kanku isn’t at home. While Kanku cries and tells Madhav that she trusted him. Madhav says we ought to cope with this sensibly, Madhav urges her to come back to reality. Kanku gets angry and tells him that she is going back home. Anandi tells Jigar that she does not want Kanku to be involved in this. Anand asks the next question to Anandi, "What is the marriage’s age she prefers?" Anandi tells Anand that she is feeling sleepy and going to sleep. Next morning, Jigar plans to inform everyone about Kanku's runaway at home. Sejal tells Anandi to make Kanku ready for puja.

Anandi goes into Kanku's room and sees sorry written on the mirror. She starts shouting and everyone gets shocked. Anandi blames Anand and tells everyone she told Anand not to let Kanku run away from the house. Jigar also blames Anand that he is the one who helped Kanku to run away from the house.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 29 November 2021, Written Update: Madhav tells Kanku to go home