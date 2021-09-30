Balika Vadhu 2, 30 September 2021, Written Update: Anandi ruins Jigar's project

In today's episode, Dewadi tries to tell Anandi about the lies Premji and Khemji have told her. She goes to Maadi Baa and was about to tell her that Anandi does not know that she is married to Jigar. Anandi comes in the room before Dewadi can say anything. She asks Anandi to go away but Anandi says that she wants to talk to Maadi Baa about something. Baa questions her what happened. And Anandi tells her that when she cleaning the vessels, she found flute of Gopal ji. Maadi Baa gets happy and thanks her. Dewadi gets jealous of Anandi, who then leaves. Then Anandi sees that Kanku and Jigar are back from school, so she asks them to play with her.

Kanku tells her that she has to do some group studies, while Jigar tells her that he has some project to do. Anandi tells him that she can help him but Jigar refuses her. Jigar then calls Premji and starts working on the project, while Dewadi tells Anandi to get the clothes from terrace. After that Maadi Baa tells Anandi to serve Jigar food, when Anandi was going towards him, a glue stick was laying on the floor. Due to the glue stick, Anandi slips and the food falls on the Project. Jigar gets angry and scolds Anandi, the whole family comes there. Maadi Baa calls Anandi duffer and taunts her. Anandi gets sad and looks at Premji with teary eyes.

At night, Anandi cannot sleep because she was thinking about Jigar's project. She gets up and makes glue for the project with some rice and she grabs the stick of Babu ji. The stick which Maadi Baa does not allowed her to touch. When Anandi was making Jigar's project, Dewadi sees her and switch offs the light. Anandi takes a candle and tries to do her work. Next day, Jigar is shocked to see his project done.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

