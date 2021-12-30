Balika Vadhu 2, 30th December 2021, Written Update: Jigar defends Anandi

In today’s episode, Jigar tells Maadi Baa that Anandi won’t go back to Raigarh. Maadi Baa tells Anandi that Jigar is still supporting her after all this. Anand apologises to Anandi and confesses it was his mistake as he did all of that to take her to the fresher's party. Anandi scolds him. Anandi thanks Jigar for his support. Jigar tells her he knew it wasn’t her mistake and holds her hand. Jugar tells Anandi that she has a fever and asks Bhairavi for medicines. Bhairavi suggests taking Anandi to the hospital.

Jigar tells he’ll only take care of her and gives Anandi the medicines. He checks her temperature and exclaims it’s too high. Bhairavi scolds Anandi for being careless. Jigar gets food for Anandi and tells he can’t lose her. Anandi asks why did his behaviour changed suddenly and he tells her that he’s trying to understand her but he can’t afford to lose her. He feeds Anandi and Anand also gets food but sees Jigar feeding Anandi and feels upset. Jigar tells Anandi to rest and he’ll go after she falls asleep. He makes her lie down.

Anand wonders why he’s feeling hurt even though they’re a married couple. Anand cuts his hand by mistake and Diya asks where was his focus and does his dressing. Anand asks Diya why is Jigar acting so sweet. Diya tells him that Jigar was never really a bad person. Diya asks Anand if he is in love with Anandi and that’s the reason why it bothers him. Anand says he’s just worried about Anandi as she might get caged with Jigar.

