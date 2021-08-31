Balika Vadhu 2, 31 August 2021, Written Update: Premji gets an idea for his business

In today's episode, Anandi and Dhingli return to Kadvi Baa and give her the earnings they made from selling products. Baa feels pleasantly delighted to see the sum and Dhingli attributes it to Anandi's cleverness, describing how effortlessly Anandi persuades buyers to shop the things with her remarks. Baa offers them money to enjoy sweets in appreciation for their efforts, but Anandi refuses and left after urging Dhingli not to be late for class. Bhuvan, on the other side, was carrying an asleep Kalpesh when he noticed Khimji approaching him. Khimji pursues Bhuvan but misses to identify him with Kalpesh. Bhuvan exhales a sigh of relief.

Anandi and Ratan arrive to feed Kadvi Baa and Dhingli. Although Ratan was speaking with Baa, Anandi and Dhingli decide to play the roles of Anandi and Dadisa from Balika Vadhu on television and sell things. Anandi and Dhingli modify their outfits and talk just like Anandi and Dadisa. Meanwhile, Jigar gets prepared for school and assures Devadi that he has studied thoroughly for the test and has packed a spare pen. She begins to manipulate him by claiming that Premji is planning to meet Anandi and they'd have a great time together. Jigar approaches Premji and expresses his desire to accompany him. Sejal informs him that he has studied so hard for the test, so why is he being so hard-headed? Jigar collapses on the floor and gets slightly harmed due to something on the floor.

Afterward, Premji visits Khimji's house and showers Anandi with gifts. Kalpesh observes it. Premji pours Anandi with love and offers her Odhani. She wraps it around herself and begins dancing joyfully. Premji has an inspiration and urges her to smile for the camera; he says he got the idea for the business because of Anandi. Then he explains how he will create pre-made Odhanis in the style Anandi hung them, so that little girls like her might buy them for their comfort.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Balika Vadhu 2, 30 August 2021, Written Update: Anandi exposes Kalpesh's lie