Balika Vadhu 2, 31st January 2022, Written Update: Ishana gets the team drunk

In today’s episode, Sejal calls Anandi and asks her when will she return back home. Anandi tells she won’t be able to come as she has a lot of work. Anand tells he’ll take the juice for the team. Ishana tells its really sweet and asks him to rest as she can go give them the juice. Anand tells he can’t rest. Ishana drops a box and Anandi and Anand run to catch it together. Ishana gets jealous looking at them and mixes the juice with a powder. Then, Anand takes the tray of juice and gives it to everyone. Everyone drinks it and starts laughing and behaving drunk.

Anand wonders what’s happening. Anand sees the glass and realizes that it was mixed with alcohol and wonders who did it. Anand tells Ishana that a lot of work is pending and then sees Anandi dancing. Ishana smiles and Anandi asks them to dance. Ishana tells Anand that they should go to work. Anand asks Ishana to go and tells Anandi to stop behaving like this. Jigar tries to get up and Sejal rejoices. Anandi tells them she wants water and Anand asks her to stop her behaviour and asks her to sober down. Ishana tells at this pace they won’t be able to finish their order. Aanand goes and worries about their order and panics. He tells Ishana to get the ladies back to their senses but the employees are all asleep.

Anand tells Ishana that he will sit and stitch and asks her also to help. Anandi makes fun of Anand about his stitching skills. Anand asks her to stop distracting him as he’s trying to put the threat into the needle and Anandi laughs. He then pokes himself with the needle and Anandi asks him to show his hand and scolds him to be careful. Anand looks at her caring towards him.

ALSO READ: Balika Vadhu 2, 26th January 2022, Written Update: Anandi tells Anand to forget her