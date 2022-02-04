Balika Vadhu 2, 4th February 2022, Written Update: Ishana spikes Jigar’s water

In today's episode, Sejal asks Anandi if she’s okay wearing those clothes. Anandi tells no but she needs to wear it for the ramp. Anand tells he will talk to the clients so Anandi can change. Anandi tells she knows he wants to win so she doesn’t need his help. Anand sees Anandi’s zip at the back opening and yells at her to stop. Ishana calls Anandi on the stage but Anand stops her. The power goes off and Anand shows Anandi that her zip has opened. Anandi gets shocked.

The power comes back and Ishana announces that they’re sorry for the inconvenience and calls Anandi on stage again. Anandi enters the stage and Ishana is shocked to see Anandi styling her dress with a dupatta fixing the malfunction. Anand feels proud and everyone claps for her. The client confirms her deal with Anand. Anandi comes wearing a saree and Anand thanks her for her help. Anandi’s saree gets stuck to Anand’s button and Ishana and Bhairavi look at them. Ishana breaks a glass and Bhairavi asks her to calm down and tells her to make Anand fall in love with her.

Jigar sees Ishana and tries to take her name and points towards her. Ishana tells maybe Jigar’s feeling hungry. Anand calls Anandi and she goes. Ishana mixes something to the water and thinks after this, Jigar won’t even be able to talk. She gives Sejal the glass and reminds her to give Jigar his medicines. Sejal gives him the medicines but Jigar gets poisoned and everyone gets shocked.

