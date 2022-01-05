Balika Vadhu 2, 4th January 2022, Written Update: Jigar revealed as the kidnapper

In today’s episode, Anand goes back to watch the CCTV footage again. After watching, Anand tells it looks like the CCTV footage is being played on loop. He shows the same plastic bag lying outside despite the stormy weather. He says the kidnapper must know the house and Anandi well. Jigar tells Maadi Baa he can’t sit and do nothing and leaves in search of Anandi. Anandi is shocked to see that Jigar is her kidnapper and asks why’s he doing this.

Jigar tells her that he doesn’t like her being with Anand and threatens her to return back to Raigarh with him. Anandi yells at him. Jigar tells her that he already has a plan to take care of Anand. Anandi gets worried and wonders what will he do. Jigar tells her to not worry about him but rather think about their relationship. He covers her mouth and leaves. Anand checks a shop’s CCTV and finds Anandi leaving with a guy in a car. Anand notices Jigar’s watch but Diya tells he can’t just throw allegations at him without proof. He notes down the car number and asks someone to give information about the car.

Kiara tries stealing Diya’s jewellery but Diya walks into the room and she says she was just admiring it. Jigar comes back home and acts sad. Maadi Baa asks Jigar if he found Anandi and he tells no. Anandi tries to free herself using a broken glass piece but cuts her hand. Later, she manages to free herself and starts banging the door. Anand gets to know that the car is from Devgarh and goes there to search for Anandi.

