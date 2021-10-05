Balika Vadhu 2, 5 October 2021, Written Update: Anandi sells her mangalsutra

In today's episode, Maadi Baa and Dewadi scold Anandi for spoiling Kanku's habits. Dewadi taunts her that first she told her to buy a new mobile phone and now she is making her to do this dance. Dewadi tells Kanku to go in her room and not to talk to Anandi. On the other hand, Khimji arranges a car after Ratan tells him to bring back Anandi, while she was crying. Meanwhile, Premji hands Anandi some books for her to study and gives her some rupees for Kulfi. Two strangers tell Anandi that they can buy her a smart phone, Anandi asks them what can she give them in exchange of the smart phone. The man looks at Anandi's necklace and asks her to give it to them. Anandi tells them to take her mangalsutra instead of necklace.

Anandi gives them the mangalsutra and the man gives her the box of mobile phone. Anandi then goes to buy some kulfi for her and Kanku. When she reaches home, she hands all the kulfis to Sejal and asks her where is Kanku. Anandi takes Kanku on the roof and teases her by saying that she has a surprise for her. Kanku gets excited and questions her that what is she hiding behind her. Anandi then asks her to close her eyes, Kanku closes her eyes. Anandi takes out the box of phone and present it in front of Kanku. When Kanku opens her eyes and sees the box she gets shocked. Kanku questions Anandi that from where she found it. Anandi then explains her that she gives her mangalsutra in exchange for this phone. Kanku gets tensed and tells Anandi that she did a big mistake.

Anandi gets worried and asks her why, Kanku then explains that she should have not given her Mangalsutra for the moblie phone and that mangalsutra was made of a pure gold. Anandi starts crying, Kanku tells her to stop and tells her that now she has done a mistake and they have to bring that mangalsutra back at any cost. When Kanku and Anandi were about to go to get it back, Maadi Baa stands outside the room.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

