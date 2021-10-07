Balika Vadhu 2, 7 October 2021, Written Update: Jigar ties mangalsutra to Anandi

In today's episode, Maadi Baa goes in a storeroom where she locked Anandi as a punishment. She saw Anandi sleeping on the floor. Maadi Baa gives Anandi some food and tells her to eat it. Anandi asks her why she is giving her food. Maadi Baa replies that she does not want her to sleep on empty stomach. Anandi compliments Maadi Baa for her smile. Maadi Baa starts laughing and tells Anandi to eat her food before it gets cold. Anandi eats her food and asks Maadi Baa that if she can go in her room and sleep on her bed. Maadi Baa replies that you have to stay here till the morning. Anandi says that she is afraid of darkness, Maadi Baa lights a diya for Ananfi and asks her to sleep.

Next morning, when Anandi comes outside Sejal and Jigar was waiting for her outside. Sejal gets emotional and hugs Anandi. Jigar questions Anandi if she is hungry or wants to eat something. Anandi replies that she is not hungry, she looks at Maadi Baa and thinks if she told anyone that she fed her last night. Maadi Baa tells Sejal to get Anandi cleaned up and ready. Then Maadi Baa looks at Dewadi and tells her that she trusted her and gives her the keys of storeroom. But instead of keeping eye on Anandi, she tied up Anandi in the ropes. Baa taunts Dewadi doing such things with a little girl. Then Maadi Baa looks at Anandi and tells her the importance of mangalsutra.

Maadi Baa hands on a mangalsutra and asks him to make Anandi wear it during the puja. Anandi stops them and says she will not wear it without Premji. Premji comes there and asks Anandi to wear it. Jigar ties the mangalsutra around her neck. Maadi Baa becomes happy. Dewadi was talking to Jigar and says to him that he should tell Anandi to go to her home and before that she should tell Maadi Baa that she is not married to him.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

