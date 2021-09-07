Balika Vadhu 2, 7 September 2021, Written Update: Ratan shouts on Khimji

In today's episode, Ratan cries and tells Anandi that she is feeling bad and guilty because she raised her voice on her and was going to slap her. Anandi tells her that she is still angry, Ratan appealed and urges her to tell a wish. Anandi asks Ratan to come with her to the temple. In the temple, while Ratan was worshipping God, Anandi runs behind the temple and founds Godawari there, she teased Anandi that why didn't she came yesterday. Anandi informs her that Kalpesh was sick and hospitalized.

Ratan comes behind the temple, while searching for Anandi. Seeing her Godawari hides, Anandi lies to Ratan that she was watching peacock's dance. On the other hand, Khimji tries to ask Kalpesh about who made him drink the alcohol. Kalpesh again lies about it, but he made a little mistake which gives Khimji some hints. Kalpesh then runs away from their making some excuse. Meanwhile, Premji gets a call from someone who told him that dresses are ready, Premji informs Sejal that he is preparing to go Gandhinagar.

Khimji reaches to the Bhuvan's house and asks him about all the people who are in this alcohol business. He also urges Bhuvan not to lie in front of him because he has seen him drinking with some bad people. But Ratan enters the room and seeing them talking, she gets upset and started shouting at Khimji for not trusting her words that Bhuvan is innocent. Ratan then tells Khimji to say sorry to Bhuvan. When Premji comes home he lied to Sejal about his trip. Meanwhile, Jigar comes there and complains about Gopal wearing girls' hair accessories.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

