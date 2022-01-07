Balika Vadhu 2, 7th January 2022, Written Update: Anandi performs a tandav

In today’s episode, Anand informs Anandi of the Anjarias taking her back to Raigarh by making her unconscious. This leaves Anandi in shock. Anand says he called her to prevent her from going through this again. The lawyer informs Anandi that she can free herself from this marriage as child marriage is illegal. Maadi Baa says their culture doesn’t allow her. Maadi Baa and the lawyer argued.

Mehul and Bhairavi come home and ask what’s happening. Anand tells Bhairavi about Anandi’s child marriage and how she’s stuck in it. Bhairavi tells she’ll go talk to them and Anandi recalls Maadi Baa’s words. Anandi goes to the temple and questions her existence. Bhairavi tells Maadi Baa that they can’t force Anandi. Premji tells he’ll get Jigar out of jail but Mehul requests him to let Jigar stay there tonight. Mehul says he’ll get Jigar bailed as soon as possible. Bhairavi tells Maadi Baa that she will involve an NGO if Maadi Baa continues to force Anandi but Mehul stops her from doing so.

In the temple, Anandi does tandav and then falls down. The priest asks her if she wants something important from Lord Shiva. Anandi says she just wants a sign for one of her life’s decisions and the priest assures her that she’ll get one when the time is right. Maadi Baa tells Sejal that their reputation will fall apart if Anandi breaks the marriage. Later, Maadi Baa finds Ratan’s letter for Anandi and reads it. She then burns it and says Anandi will never learn about Ratan’s last wish and fulfill it. Anandi walks back home and then comes and finds the letter half burnt.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 3rd January 2022, Written Update: Anandi goes missing