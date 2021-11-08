Balika Vadhu 2, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Anandi saves puppy from a car

In today's episode, Anandi comes in the ground and calls Kanku. Kanku tells her to wait for her, Anandi starts looking for her here and there. While, Ratan and Khimji were there seeing everything silently. Kanku was talking to Madhav, he asks her about her school project. Madhav gets angry and scolds her. But Kanku stops him and says that she has done the project. Then Madhav asks her why she did not pick his call. She replies that Maadi Baa was there so she did not pick. Madhav tells her to be careful because if she catches her texting him, then it won't be good for them. Kanku asks him to not to worry about anything. Madhav says that he wants to spend his future with her. Kanku asks him to leave her hand because Anandi is waiting for her. But as Anandi reaches there, she sees Madhav was holding Kanku's hands.

Ratan cries and tells Khimji that they should have met Anandi for one time. She says that maybe then Anandi would have agreed to come with them. Khimji tells her to not to worry about her and they should respect her decision. Anandi tells her that they should complain to Principal because she does not know the guy. Madhev scolds Anandi and says that she does not even know who he is. Anandi tells him that she does not even want to know but she will complain to principal. Madhev sits on his knees and says sorry to Anandi for hurting Kanku. At home, Maadi Baa sees that Anandi, Jigar and Kanku has returned from school. She tells Sejal to send Jigar to bring curd. Jigar replies that he is very tired and will not go. Anandi comes there and tells them that she can bring curd and promise them that she will not run.

Maadi Baa asks her to not to run from home or else she will get worried about her. Jigar and Kanku started laughing but Anandi was silent and says nothing. When Anandi reaches in the market, she finds a puppy there and hugs it. Some kids were bursting crackers and the puppy gets scared and hides. When the puppy ran, it was about to hit a car but Anandi saves him.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

