Balika Vadhu 2, 8 September 2021, Written Update: Premji gets angry on Gopal

In today's episode, Bhuvan offers Kalpesh a video game to keep his mouth shut. While Anandi asks him to show his game to her but Kalpesh denies it. Anandi gets angry and Bhuvan apologizes to her for not bringing anything for her. Bhuvan urges to Kalpesh come and talk with her, when they were alone, he asks him if he wants to drink wine. Suddenly, Khimji appears from behind and asks Bhuvan what was he doing when he finds Kalpesh near the temple. But Ratan comes from behind and started yelling at Khimji for not trusting Bhuvan.

The next morning, Anandi was getting ready to go out and play but Ratan asks her to clean the floor first before going anywhere. On the other hand, Premji informs Sejal about Kalpesh getting drunk. Sejal gets shocked hearing this and from behind Gopal arrives. He was wearing some hair accessories for women. Premji gets angry at him and started shouting at him. Sejal confronts him and urges him that he is just a child.

At home, Ratan show her shaadi ka joda to Anandi. Anandi started crying and tells her mother that she wants to wear it. Ratan says no to her and tells her only married women can wear this joda. Anandi then urges Ratan to keep this joda safe until her time comes. Ratan gives her this joda and says you will have to keep it safe till your last breath because after death your body will be covered in this joda. Premji and Khimji decides to meet and started preparing for it. Khimji asks Ratan, Kalpesh, and Anandi to get ready. At the end of the episode, Anandi was wearing a red joda given by Premji.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 7 September 2021, Written Update: Ratan shouts on Khimji