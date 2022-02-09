Balika Vadhu 2, 8th February 2022, Written Update: Dia accuses Vikranth of cheating on her

In today’s episode, the doctor tells Anandi that the reports are normal and then he texts Ishaan and tells he lied to Anandi just as she asked him to and demands his money. Vikranth tells Dia that he’s sorry and tells her that they should clear out the misunderstandings. Dia asks him to never lie to him and he tells he loves her and hugs her. Anandi comes home and Dia asks if they can go to the Maldives. Vikranth tells her they can go wherever she wants to. Dia sees his phone and yells at him that he’s cheating on her as she caught him red-handed. Vikranth holds her hand but Dia asks him to let her go and he pushes her.

Anandi hears them fighting and goes to check. Then, Bhairavi and Anand come too and ask Dia what happened. Anandi tells Vikranth pushed her. Dia lies and tells he didn’t push her but she slipped and fell. She thinks they shouldn’t worry by knowing the truth. Anandi tells her to not be afraid and tell the truth. Bhairavi asks her to stop forcing Dia. Vikranth tells he’ll come back from the office and take her out for dinner and leaves. Anand tells Bhairavi that Anandi didn’t lie. Bhairavi tells maybe she’s relating this to her past. Anandi apologises to Dia for interfering and tells her that she isn’t alone or helpless so she can ask for help or stand up for herself.

Later, Jigar looks at Anandi and holds her hand. Sejal tells their Jigar is getting better and Anandi tells that it’s not her Jigar. In the office, Anadi tells she needs to speak to Anand. He tells later but trips and breaks his shirt’s button. Anandi stitches the button and he looks at her. Anandi tells that there’s something wrong between Vikranth and Dia and she knows that no one believes her.

