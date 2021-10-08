Balika Vadhu 2, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Anandi leaves the house

In today's episode, Maadi Baa questions Premji that why he lied to Anandi about her marriage. Premji replies that when they both got married, Anandi was small. Maadi Baa gets tensed and sits. Premji comes near her and consoles her that he will tell Anandi. Maadi Baa stops him, and says she did so many bad things with Anandi. She made her do fast, locked her in a storeroom and taunted her so much, while she does not even know what is her relation with her. Meanwhile, Anandi was crying looking at family pictures. She thinks that Maadi Baa, Dewadi and Jigar are bad people who always scold her. But also Premji has become bad because he is not letting her meet her parents.

Anandi packs her stuff and toys to leave the house and go to her parents house without anyone's help. While Maadi Baa feels bad and says to everyone that why they did not tell her, this is how they are showing their respect. Baa taunts everyone why they are telling her now. Premji and Ratan leaves from there and go to Anandi's room to talk to her. They did not find her because she has already left the house. Premji and Ratan get tensed and start searching for her in the whole house. Anandi reaches near a shop and asks him about the distance between here and her village. The shopkeeper replies that her village is far away and she should get off the bus.

Sejal was crying at home thinking if something happened to Anandi how she will face Ratan. Dewadi says nothing will happen to that girl. Sejal shouts at her saying she is just a little girl and what if some goons kidnap her. Suddenly, Premji receives a call from Khimji and he asks him where is Anandi, Premji gets tensed and cuts the call. Ratan tells Khimji that there is something going on and they are hiding it from us. Anandi saw some girls dancing in competition and decided to participate.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 7 October 2021, Written Update: Jigar ties mangalsutra to Anandi