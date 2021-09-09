Balika Vadhu 2, 9 September 2021, Written Update: Naagji buys Khimji's house

In today's episode, Premji gifts Anandi shaadi ka joda, when she wears it Khimji and Premji gets emotional and compliments her because she was looking stunning. Ratan places a kalla tika on Anandi's face. Everyone gets ready to get Raigarh, Bhuvan and Leela arrive to join them. But before anybody can leave, Naagji comes and claims to Khimji that now it's his house. Khimji gets shocked and asks Naagji if he is drunk. Naagji informs him that he has brought his house from Devesh. Naagji orders Khimji to leave the house as soon as possible. Naagji hands papers to Ratan, she gets shocked and starts shouting that this was her Mama's house and she is not going to leave it. Devesh informs Khimji that Naagji gives him a great offer which he can not refuse, so now he is going to Mumbai and handed this house to Naagji.

Ratan started crying and gives a threat to Naagji. Khimji asked Devesh to give him some time, but Naagji refuses and says today is a good mahurat to move into the house. Premji consoles Khimji, but Anandi walks into the house and listens to everything, she questions Ratan if they have to leave this place. Ratan calms her down that now this is not their home. Khimji orders Kalpesh to pack his stuff, Kalpesh and Anandi both start crying.

Meanwhile, Premji takes his family to a Raj mahal and gives his mother the key to the house. Everyone gets emotional and happy. While, Bhuvan asks Khimji to come to his house, but he refuses it. Ratan urges Khimji to take Premji's vacant house but Khimji says No, and leaves the house to find other places to stay.

Bhuvan gets angry at Naagji and asked him why he threw his sister out of her house. Naagji claims he has to do it to save himself and Bhuvan too. After that, Naagji was talking on the phone and started laughing. Seeing him, Anandi gets furious and throws a stone on his head, Naagji started shouting and calls Khimji and Ratan. When Ratan comes outside, she finds Anandi holding a stone and running towards Naagji again. She stops him and consoles her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2, 8 September 2021, Written Update: Premji gets angry on Gopal