Balika Vadhu 2, 9th February 2022, Written Update: Diya is pregnant

In today’s episode, Anand asks Ishaan to take care of the boutique as he needs to attend to some other work. Vikranth and Diya start arguing and Vikranth covers her mouth and faints. Anand and Anandi enter the room and Vikranth cries and tells Diya to get up. Everyone rushes in and gets worried. Then, the doctor comes and tells everyone that Diya is pregnant and everyone rejoices. Vikranth smiles and thinks he’ll be happier to use this baby for his own good. Anand exclaims this is good news. Vikranth tells he’ll take her back home so she can rest. Anandi tells him not to take her she should stay here as they can take care of her. Bhairavi and Anand agree.

Vikranth wonders what to do now. Aanand gives sweets to Diya. Diya tells she feels happy. Anand tells Diya to let him know if there’s any problem. The next day, Vikranth gives fruits to Diya and she smiles. Anand asks Diya how is she feeling. He asks her how is she doing and tells her that he will bear the expenses of the baby. He gives her a checkbook and tells he opened a bank account and he will deposit every month. Diya tells its not required and he tells it’s his dream and hugs her. Bhairavi asks Ishana when she’ll propose Anand.

Anand asks Anandi if she can design a dress for Diya a dress so he can gift it to her. Anandi agrees. Anandi sees Vikranth leaving and she follows him. He meets Aditi in a cafe and he puts Diya’s bracelet on her. Anandi sees this and records them. Aditi tells Vikranth to come to her house in the night. Sejal calls Anandi and asks where she kept Jigar’s medicines. Anandi tells its in the drawer and then tells she’ll only come. She thinks she needs to tell Anand about this.

