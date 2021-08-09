Balika Vadhu 2 First Episode Review: Shreya Patel, Vansh Sayani starrer is a old wine in new bottle

Popular show Balika Vadhu season 2 was in the headlines for some time. Its first season was equally hit among the masses. It dealt with one of the social stigmas of society—child marriage. The audience loved the new storyline which highlighted the wrong practice prevalent in the interior regions of Rajasthan and Gujarat mainly. The makers were dropping promos and creating excitement among the fans. The social drama stars Shreya Patel, Vansh Sayani in the lead roles. The show has started today and the first episode has been aired.

The show starts with a woman running with her two children alone on the road. She is very scared and asks her children to run fast. She reaches a house and knocks on the door. A man named Khimji opens and he recognizes the woman. She was his friend Premji’s wife. She informs him that her husband has gone to attend a child marriage function and she has learned that a police raid is going to happen. She asks him to help her husband. Khimji rushes to save his friend.

Set in the rustic locales of the town of Devgarh, Gujarat, the show traces the story of two friends, Premji played by Sunny Pancholi and Khimji played by Anshul Trivedi. Khimji’s wife gives birth to a girl, Anandi, while a little boy Jigar (played by Vansh Sayani) is born to Premji. Keeping the trend, the serial in the end speaks about the stigma being practiced in some areas and asks a question will new Anandi be able to fight against this?

The storyline seems to be apt with the phrase old wine in a new bottle. Overall, the first episode was engaging. The show is produced by Sunjoy Wadhwa and Comall Wadhwa.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2: Vansh Sayani and Shreya Patel excited to play the lead pair in the show