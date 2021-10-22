Balika Vadhu 2, October 21, 2021, Written Update: Khimji breaks down

As the episode starts, Anandi leaves Raigarh with her parents. Sejal asks Premji what he has done and requests him to stop them. Premji announces that it is the end of their relationship with Premji’s family. Anandi is unable to understand what happened and she asks Ratan why everyone was so angry back there, Khimji lashes out at Anandi and asks her to be quiet.

Maadi is mad at Premji for sending Anandi away and Premji makes it clear he won’t be begging anyone to stay. Khimji is heartbroken as he realizes that he has lost his best friend. Anandi thanks her parents for fulfilling their promise to bring her back with them.

Jigar is seen admiring Anandi’s craftwork and Premji is furious when he sees it. Premji throws the craftwork down so hard it shatters into pieces. Later Jigar finds Anandi’s book with his book and decides to call her to know if she needs them. Anandi and Jigar are confused as to what happened between their family and hope that everything is resolved soon.

Anandi hopes for them to celebrate Diwali together. Anandi asks Jigar to show her the flowers in his garden and as he makes his way out of the room, the ceiling fan detaches from the ceiling and falls right where Jigar was standing.

Sejal rushes to find out what happened and she makes sure if Jigar is ok. Anandi is worried as to what would have happened to Jigar and she is scolded by Ratan for calling Jigar. Likewise, Jigar too is scolded by Premji for contacting Anandi.

Sejal recalls what Jigar told her and she tells everyone it was Anandi’s lucky charm that saved Jigar. As the episode ends, Maadi asks Premji to rethink his decision to break relations with Anandi’s family.

