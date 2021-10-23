Balika Vadhu 2, October 22, 2021, Written Update: Anandi saves Leela from Pavan

As the episode starts, Premji is seen praying and he regrets his decision to cut ties with Anandi and her family. Premji vows to bring back Anandi and celebrate this year’s Diwali with her. Anandi is being scolded by Ratan for talking to Jigar and as Khimji walks in, Ratan explains to her the importance of listening to her family. Khimji asks Anandi to forget whatever happened at Raigarh and asks her to start over. Anandi promises to do the same.

Just as Anandi is coming back from the store, she hears her aunt Leela’s screams from her house. Anandi bursts into the house to see Pavan beating the hell out of Leela. Anandi begs Pavan to stop beating Leela and she pushes her away. Anandi takes a phone from a lady and she calls her parents.

Ratan and Khimji arrive and Ratan slaps Pavan as she knows how Leela is being treated. Pavan tells them, Leela is infertile and she can never bear a child. Anandi arrives with the doctor who informs them Pavan is lying and it is him who can’t have children and there is nothing wrong with Leela. Leela is shocked when she learns the truth and tells them she has been only suffering as she thought it was her fault. She also reveals it was Pavan who gave Kalpesh liquor. Ratan slaps the hell out of Pavan.

Leela reveals her decision to leave Pavan forever and asks Ratan for forgiveness. Karwi Baa tells her she will be her daughter from now on and Anandi suggests her to have Dhingli as her daughter. Leela thanks Anandi for making such a suggestion and she asks Dhingli if she wished to be her daughter. As the episode ends, Anandi is excited as she realizes that she and Dhingli are sisters for real.

