Balika Vadhu, 9 August 2021, Written Update: Anandi is born at Khimji’s house; Wife’s health gets worse

The first episode begins with Sejal running with her children and comes to a neighbour’s Khimji house. She tells him that her husband Premji has gone to attend child marriage and she has come to know that Police is about to go to the place, where child marriage is going on. Khimji gets angry and asks Sejal not to worry. He asks his wife Ratan to take Sejal inside. He goes out to bring Prem ji back. On the other hand, the function is going in a full swing and Prem ji is at the child marriage function. The little boys and girls are made to sit with each other. Just then someone informs that police is coming. Everyone starts running.

Police catch the people involved in the child marriage. A police officer was about to catch Prem ji but Khimji comes there and helps Prem ji sit on his bike. Both friends also argue against child marriage. Premji also asks Khimji’s wife, who is pregnant, to give birth to a girl. Later, folk dancers were seen outside Khimji’s house. Khimji’s wife comes out and hugs the lady Kadvi Baa. Suddenly during the function, Ratan started feeling labour pain and she was hospitalised. Her condition was bad and the doctor said that an operation has to be conducted. But somehow she survived and gave birth to a girl.

Both families started celebrating the news. Premji named the girl Anandi Everyone smiles and claps. The voiceover says Child marriage is a malpractice and a new Anandi has been born to fight against it.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Balika Vadhu 2 First Episode Review: Shreya Patel, Vansh Sayani starrer is a old wine in new bottle