Beyhadh 2 Written Update, March 31, 2020: Maya joins hands with Vikram

Beyhadh 2 Written Update: MJ decides to save Rudra from Maya. Later, Vikram supports Maya in her revenge but Maya has some other plans for the former. Read to know more.

The show Beyhadh’s latest episode starts with Maya telling Vikram the reason behind her revenge. She informs him how MJ ruined his life by killing her and their child. Maya speaks to him about his entry into her life again at the time of her revenge. She tells him that she will not give birth to a child before her revenge. Rudra asks MJ what he is doing at Maya’s place after which the latter tells him the reason.

Rudra makes him recall the past while MJ tells Amir that he wants to save Rudra from Maya. Maya tells Vikram how helpless she feels when she saw MJ after which Vikram supports her in taking revenge. He assures the former about taking her revenge but asks Maya to stay in the house. Vikram gets happy thinking about the new beginning of his life with Maya after completing her revenge. He insists Maya to involve him in her revenge.

Maya tells him that she wants to spend her life with a person who will support her revenge. One by one she introduces him with her culprits. Vikram informs Maya about killing Rudra after taking her revenge but Maya asks him to not do so. She tells him that she’ll kill Rudra on her own. Later on, Maya decides to kill Vikram after using him in her revenge and thinks to save Rudra from every problem.

Credits :Sony TV

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More