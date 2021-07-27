Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 27th July 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti turns auto driver

Today, we see Angoori making fun of Tiwari as she cannot understand his uniform. Tiwari is seen very angry at Angoori and later explains to her about his uniform and also tells her that he is a pilot. Angoori is shocked to know this. She says that she is very proud of him. Angoori soon calls Ammaji and tells her about Tiwari turning into a pilot and Ammaji too makes fun of him. Later, Tiwari tells them that he had joined a coaching class and now is a pilot; Ammaji demands free flight tickets.

On the other hand, we see a clash between Anita and Vibhu over Rohan. He also tells her about his new job of driving an auto. Anita warns him that he should never compare Tiwari with him as he is a pilot now and his standards are high.

Later, we see that Angoori is still waiting for auto and she tells Gupta to inform Pelu and that's when he tells her about his injury. Vibhu walks to Angoori with Pelu's auto, Angoori tells Vibhu that he looks very good while driving, and also feels happy as he has a job now. Vibhu asks about where does Angoori wants to go, to which she replies 'Temple'. Helen is seen waiting for auto and finally gets one, then finds out it is Vibhu driving it which makes her feel embarrassed.

Tiwari lies to everyone that he has a flight to catch and hides, where he eventually goes to sleep. Soon TMT finds Tiwari sleeping behind a pipe, they wake him up and start making fun of him and his attire.

How long will Tiwari hide the truth from everyone is the big question, and will Rusha become an air hostess?

