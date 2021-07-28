Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, 28 July 2021, Written Update: Angoori invites everyone for a party

In the previous episode we saw that Tiwari lies to everyone about being a pilot. Today's episode begins with Anita talking about a competition over a call. Helen overhears the conversation, and asks more about it. Anita informs that the competition is for the 'Best Wife' in Kanpur. Anita claims herself to be an ideal wife, and is sure about winning the title. Helen wants to participate too, and feels that she deserves an award for tolerating her husband.

Soon Vibhu enters the house and tells Helen to pay the auto fare, explaining that there is no relation in business. Helen tells Vibhu that Anita would pay the fare, which gives Vibhu the clarity that he won't be getting his fare. Meanwhile, Angoori invite's Vibhu and his family to celebrate Tiwari’s success.

Vibhu is seen sitting alone thinking that Anita would be happy when she finds out about his earnings today. Later, two goons try to snatch all the money from Vibhu but a cop saves him. However, the same cop fines Vibhu Rs 1600 for not having a headlight in his auto, and for waiting in a no parking zone. Vibhu still feels happy about saving Rs 500, but right then Pelu takes his auto rent, leaving Vibhu completely broke.

Later that day, everyone from the locality gathers for the party. Angoori welcomes everyone. Tiwari is being praised by all his neighbours, while everyone mocks Vibhu for being a nobody. After a while, Vibhu feels offended and starts shouting. Tiwari claims that Vibhu is jealous of his success. Vibhu feels insulted and leaves the party.

Vibhu covers his face and sits alone in his auto. Bhoorey finds him there, and asks him about what he is doing inside the auto. Vibhu explained to him about his new job. Bhoorey gets emotional, and tries to motivate Vibhu and make him laugh. Bhoorey then asks Vibhu to drop him at Modern colony.

