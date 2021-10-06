Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, 6th October 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti decides to hire Saxena

Today, Anita reads out Tiwari's comments on her blogs and gets happy and appreciates the latter for his being active on social sites. Vibhuti gets jealous as Anita praises his rival in front of him. Anita calms down Vibhuti as he bursts out in anger. Vibhuti requests god to give him one chance so that he can teach a lesson to Tiwari. Meanwhile, Vibhuti spots Saxena and decides to seek help from him as the latter is a professional hacker.

Later, Anita praises Tiwari for his choice of words while commenting. On the flip side, Angoori starts taking lessons on the computer from Vibhuti in her cyber cafe. Tiwari enters the cyber cafe and starts insulting Vibhuti. Angoori interrupts and tells Tiwari to be polite as Vibhuti is helping her. Tiwari gets adamant and tells Vibhuti and Angoori to leave as he has to start commenting on Anita's posts.

Furthermore, the commissioner along with his associates starts reading the comments posted on their police website. Inspector Happu starts reading the comments wherein the followers of the website criticize the police force working under commissioner Reshampal. Inspector Happu Singh starts getting insecure as people start exposing all of his scams through digital media. Ahead, Happu Singh tells Manohar that he will shoot every person who tries to write anything against him. Commissioner Reshampal tells Happu Singh to control his emotions and orders havaldar Manohar to keep a watch on the comments being posted on the website as it will expose many things.

