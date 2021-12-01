Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti steals the necklace

Today we see that Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka enter Tiwari’s house in the night a decide to steal the necklace so that they can gift it to Rusha. After a while, Tilu and his friends hide under the bed when they feel that someone else is trying to get into the house. The next moment Vibhuti jumps in the room through the window and talks to himself about the necklace and gets happy when he feels that Anita will praise him for retrieving their anniversary gift. Malkan recognizes the voice and informs his friends that it is none other than Vibhuti who is trying to steal the necklace.

Vibhuti carefully removes the necklace and escapes from Tiwari’s house wherein Tilu, Malkan and Teeka curse the former for spoiling their plan. The next morning, Tiwari gets upset as he learns that Angoori has misplaced the necklace while all his clients start cancelling every order given to him. Anita asks Vibhuti about the necklace while the latter creates a story and tells that he had given the necklace to Prem’s wife but unfortunately she is no more.

Furthermore, Prem visits Vibhuti’s house wherein Anita consoles him for his wife’s death. Prem finds it difficult to understand Anita’s words and instead invites them for a party and leaves. Anita gets angry at Prem for throwing a party just after the death of his wife and tells Vibhuti to ask for the necklace as he himself has no feelings for his partner. Tiwari meets Tilu and tells him about the necklace and its importance but the latter ignores him and walks away. Ahead, Tilu along with his friends enter Vibhuti’s bedroom and steal the necklace to surprise Rusha.

