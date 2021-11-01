Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Tiwari & Vibhuti’s cleanliness drive

In today's episode, Angoori seeks help from Tiwari as she wants to clean the house before the festival of Diwali. Tiwari feels that Angoori will make him clean every corner of the house and thus, gives a reason that he needs to collect his cheques from all the clients so that they can celebrate Diwali in a good way. Angoori falls for Tiwari’s plan and tells him to concentrate on the business as cleaning can be done someday later. On the other hand, Anita gets furious as dirt from the ceiling falls on her head while she was sitting on their balcony. Anita tells Vibhuti to clean every corner of the house before Diwali as she hates dirt and spider webs.

Later, Tiwari meets Anita and learns that she is upset as Vibhuti is taking a lot of time to clean their house which is full of dirt. Tiwari in an attempt of impressing Anita decides to clean their house and starts from the kitchen. Elsewhere, Vibhuti sees that Angoori is exhausted while cleaning the house and decides to help her and insults Tiwari for being a careless husband.

Furthermore, Teeka and Malkan spot their friend Tilu with Rusha and start accusing him of ditching them and spending time with some other girl. Rusha greets Teeka and Malkan while they keep on insulting Tilu for his behaviour. Rusha interrupts and tells them to be quiet as she wants to reveal something which is very important. Tilu and his friends get excited and ask her that if she is selecting anyone from them. Rusha gets angry and tells them that she wants a very expensive gift from all three of them on the eve of Diwali. Tilu, Malkan and Teeka decide to invest all of their money to buy a gift for Rusha.