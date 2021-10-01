Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 1 October 2021, Written Update: Angoori and Anita reveal their plan

Anita invites Tilu, Teeka, and Malkan to their house for a dinner party and asks Vibhuti to complete all the preparations. Later that day Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka enjoy the hospitality at Vibhuti’s house. Ahead, Tiwari and Vibhuti ask Tilu and his friends to lend some money so that they can solve all the problems going on in their life. Tilu decides to humiliate Tiwari and Vibhuti as he pours some liquor in his shoes and tells them to drink the liquor in return for the money. Vibhuti and Tiwari are about to fulfill the condition wherein Anita and Angoori stop them as they have crossed all the levels of being greedy. Anita and Angoori then reveal that Tilu, Teeka, and Malkan never won any lottery and adds that all this was a part of their plan to end their greed forever.

Tiwari and Vibhuti apologize to their wives for being greedy. On the flip side, Commissioner Reshampal spots Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka and insults them wherein Rusha slaps them for being poor. The next morning, Teeka and Malkan ask Tilu to take a holiday as they decide to party in the afternoon.

Tilu refuses to stay back as his boss Tiwari will deduct money from his salary. Malkan gets an idea and later calls Tiwari and gives him false news about Tilu's accident. Tiwari grants leave for Tilu and later catches him red-handed near a wine shop and slap him for lying.