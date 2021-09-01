Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 1 September 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti and Tiwari get whipped for breaking rules

Today, Vibhuti tries to talk to Angoori while the latter stops him and says that he might land up in trouble for talking to her. Vibhuti says that he is not scared of anyone as because of him Saxena could become the president. A security guard with a hunter asks Angoori to go into the house and whips Vibhuti for insulting Saxena.

Later, Anita waits for a rickshaw in the market. Tiwari spots Anita and starts talking to her. Anita makes Tiwari remember Saxena’s rules and tells him to stay away from her. Tiwari ignores Anita and tries to help her and touches her accidentally. A security guard spots all this and beats up Tiwari with a hunter.

Ahead, Deepak in his news report tells his viewers that Saxena’s new rules have made a deep impact on the crime rate. Also adds that the cases have dropped down at a speedy pace. Later, Deepak interviews Saxena where the latter informs him about some more laws to be added by which Modern Colony will be a good place to live. All the men from the colony get tensed as Saxena’s hard rules might destroy their life.

After a while, Rusha finds Teeka, Malkan, and Tilu were sitting at the tea shop, and Rusha talks to them. Meanwhile, Teeka and Malkan leave from there as they remember Tilu’s condition after being whipped last night. Tilu could not resist talking to Rusha and yet again, gets whipped by Saxena’s guard for talking to a woman.