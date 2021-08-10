Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 10 August 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti and Tiwari work hard for their love

Today, we see that Vibhuti and Tiwari criticize the Godman and declare him as a fraud in front of Prem. Later, Vibhuti reminds of achieving Angoori’s love and visits the Godman. As Vibhuti is sitting in the waiting room, he spots Tiwari, both of them are shocked to see each other.

Tiwari and Vibhuti lie to each other and state that they are here to gain more love and affection from their wives. Soon, both of them are called in the cabin where Tiwari requests the Godman if he can talk to them individually. The Godman denies his request and tells them to think about the lady from which they expect love. Tiwari dreams about Anita while Vibhuti thinks of Angoori.

The Godman gives them a remedy and tells them to quit food, water, and shelter for seven days to fulfill their dream. While they are getting back to their home, they think about how will they find a way to leave their house for seven days. Later, Vibhuti and Tiwari reach home but find their wives to be in a good mood but both of them finally upset their wives and leave their house.

Further, Tiwari and Vibhuti come in their courtyard and feel that spending seven days without a shelter is easy as the climate is very pleasant. They make their arrangements in their courtyard and sleep, while they dream about achieving their love and spending rest of the life with them.

