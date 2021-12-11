Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Anita spoils Tilu’s plan

Today we see that a disguised Vibhuti tries to flirt with Angoori from his balcony but fails in his attempt and falls in Ammaji’s lap while she was passing by from an auto-rickshaw. Elsewhere, Inspector Happu Singh visits Vibhuti’s house and tries to impress Anita with the power of his post and also tells her not to worry as he will get back everything to normal. Anita asks Happu to stop fooling around and tells him to file a missing complaint as Vibhuti has not returned home for many days. Happu Singh tries to mock Vibhuti saying that he is unemployed wherein Anita calls up the commissioner and threatens the former.

Later, Ammaji tells Angoori that she has started falling for Bilu as Ramphal has become boring over the years. Vibhuti disguised as Bilu visits Tiwari’s house and tells him that they should begin the preparations for the marriage of Tilu and Munmun as both of them love each other. In the meantime, Ammaji comes there with tea for everyone and starts blushing when she sees Bilu. Angoori reveals that Ammaji loves Bilu and wants to live with him for the rest of her life. Tiwari puts a condition before Tilu and asks him to convince his father to marry Ammaji if loves Munmun.

Vibhuti leaves Tiwari’s house and tells Tilu that he cannot marry Ammaji as the latter will take the relationship seriously and will not leave him. Furthermore, Saxena introduces himself as Chaman Kumar to Tiwari and tells him that Tilu is his son. Anita walks in and clears the confusion when she reveals that Bilu Chopra is none other than Vibhuti who is trying to help Tilu. Vibhuti apologizes to everyone for his lie wherein Anita forgives him and takes him in the house. Tiwari gets furious at Tilu and tells him to go into the shop as there are many orders to be delivered.

ALSO READ: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti gives an ultimatum to Tiwari