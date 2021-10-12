Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Dusshera preparations in Modern colony

Today, Anita and Vibhuti meet Angoori and Anita while they come into their courtyard and enjoy the cold weather. After a while, Saxena comes there with a loudspeaker and informs everyone about the ‘Ram Leela’ taking place in their colony for the first time. Saxena also announces that interested people can submit their names to the chairman of the colony committee and can perform in the Ram Leela. All the gents from the modern colony gather at the committee office and enroll themselves to play the role of Lord Rama.

Saxena decides to keep a watch on all the gents for 4 days and on the basis of the result, the committee will select the right individual. Later, Vibhuti goes to Angoori and tries to seek her opinion but gets shocked as she suggests Vibhuti play the role of King Dashrat and support Tiwari as he will play the role of Rama. On the flip side, Anita gives a terrifying suggestion to Tiwari and tells him to characterize Agastya Rishi or Rishi Vishvamitra. Tiwari takes leave as he learns that Anita’s opinion is completely opposite.

Furthermore, Rusha walks to Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka and finds them fighting over the role of Rama. Teeka and his friends fight with each other and try to show their supremacy in front of their crush. Rusha tells them to fight with each other and win the role of Ram. Tilu, Malkan and Teeka start fighting and hit each other with rods. Saxena spots them fighting and gives -25 for their behaviour.

