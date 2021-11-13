Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 12 November 2021, Written Update: Happu Singh arrests Vibhuti

In today's episode, we see that Tilu and his friends thrash Tiwari when they learn that he is running away from them. Later, Tiwari gets back home and informs Angoori that he feels Vibhuti and his team have decided to kill him. Angoori gets surprised and tells Tiwari that Vibhuti is a good human being and will never hurt his neighbors. Tiwari makes Angoori believe that Vibhuti has ordered his recovery team to thrash their debtors wherever they find them.

After a while, inspector Happu Singh visits Anita’s house and informs her that he is here to arrest Vibhuti. Anita and Helen get shocked and ask the inspector about his crime. Happu Singh tells Anita that he has always considered her as the most educated resident of the modern colony but feels ashamed whenever he thinks of her husband. Vibhuti stands stunned when inspector Happu Singh arrests him saying that the latter has disturbed Angoori’s personal space.

Furthermore, Happu Singh informs Anita that Angoori has revealed that Vibhuti tried getting close to her when he got to know that Tiwari is unable to repay the bank loan and is facing major financial problems. Tiwari gets happy when he learns that the police has arrested Vibhuti after Angoori accuses him falsely for their benefit. Anita requests Tiwari to withdraw his complaint once Vibhuti apologizes to Angoori and decides to leave his job. Tiwari gets overwhelmed and assures that he will finish the matter once Vibhuti decides to resign. Vibhuti gets out of jail and apologizes to Angoori and assures her that he will leave his job.