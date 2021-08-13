Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 13 August 2021, Written Update: Godman EXPOSED

Today, we see that Saxena starts his weather forecast and tells everyone about the heavy winds flowing towards Kanpur. On the flip side, Anita gets worried about Vibhuti and calls Helen while she accuses Anita of Vibhuti’s condition and blames her for troubling him. Angoori and Anita try to convince Tiwari and Vibhuti for coming into the house, instead, both of them deny their request.

Later, Tillu and Malkhan spot Saxena in search of something. Saxena informs them about searching for his lizard as she flew away in the storm. Ahead, Tilu and Malkhan resign from his channel and demand their salary. Saxena tells Tilu and Malkhan that they will not get their salary because they are leaving the job of their own will.

Soon, we see that Ammaji and Helen confront Tiwari along with Vibhuti for their behaviour on which Ammaji beats up Tiwari. While Vibhuti tells Helen that the Godman has told him that Anita’s love is less as compared to his love for her. Helen tells Vibhuti to bring the Godman in front of her as she will teach him a lesson for preaching wrong things to her son.

After a while, the news exposes the Godman and tells his viewers that he is a fraud and loots money from innocent people, and blames global warming for the sudden climate changes. Looking at the news, Vibhuti and Tiwari apologize to their respective wives and get in the house.

ALSO READ| Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 11 August 2021, Written Update: Weather troubles Modern Colony