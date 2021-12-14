Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Angoori shifts to ‘Baba Kadaknath' temple

Today, we see that Angoori gets angry at Tiwari as he always ignores the topic of family planning even after many years of marriage. Later, Tilu and Malkan rent a tea stall and decide to start a business so that they can pay their bills on their own. The owner of the tea stall tells them that he will charge rupees 500 per day and the remaining amount will be their income.

Elsewhere, Ammaji calls Angoori and asks her to spend one month in the ‘Baba Bhadaknath temple’ by which the blessings of the priests will help her in fulfilling her dreams.

Angoori gets ready to spend one month in the temple as she eagerly wants to experience motherhood which will complete their family. Vibhuti learns about Angoori’s decision and tries to stop her but nothing for him as the latter stays firm on her decision. Anita on the other hand decides to give Vibhuti unconditional love so that he forgets every work and concentrates on her. The next day, Angoori gets ready to leave the house in cold weather while Vibhuti and Tiwari request the former to stay back. Angoori ignores everyone and bids adieu to the Tiwari and all other residents of the modern colony.

Tillu and Malkan decide to take care of Angoori as their tea stall is in the neighborhood of the Bhadaknath temple. Angoori requests everyone to stop talking about her as she is a strong woman who is capable of raising her voice against anything wrong. Tiwari drops Angoori at the temple and asks Tilu and Malkan to take care of his wife in his absence. On the flip side, Vibhuti gets an idea in which he plans to trick Anita into his plan by provoking her in every small thing so that she throws her out of their house.

