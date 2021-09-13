Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 13 September 2021, Written Update: Anita gives Vibhuti a challenge

Today, Anita talks to Sanjay over the phone wherein the latter tells Anita about his increasing weight. Anita suggests Sanjay to start yoga and also tells him to eat salad. Vibhuti gets upset with Anita for wasting her time on the phone. Anita ends the call and starts arguing with Vibhuti for his interference in her work. Vibhuti mocks Anita for giving the same diet plan and advice to every other patient.

Anita gets furious as Vibhuti makes fun of her profession and calls it a way to brainwash people. Later, Anita gives a challenge to Vibhuti and tells him to groom at least one person from their colony. Vibhuti accepts the challenge and decides to groom Tillu, Malkan and Teeka. Further, Vibhuti comes out of his house and disturbs Tiwari and Angoori while they carry out some rituals suggested by Ammaji.

After a while, Vibhuti learns that Prem has turned into a hermit and is shocked. Prem tells him that he has given away everything from his past life and has decided to live a simple life. Saxena informs Vibhuti that he helped Prem in the task and brainwashed him to forget everything from the past. Vibhuti tells Saxena about the challenge given by Anita, while the latter tells him that he can fulfill the challenge within two minutes. But Vibhuti tells him that it is his fight and he will complete the task himself. Further, Vibhuti requests Tillu, Malkan and Teeka to include him in their team. Tillu tells Vibhuti to rob someone and then join their team.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

