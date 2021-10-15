Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 14 October 2021, Written Update: Race for the lead role continues

Today, Vibhuti gets havaldar Manohar with him and starts insulting Tiwari and later accuses him of stealing his wallet. Tiwari gets shocked as Vibhuti puts fake allegations on him. Saxena comes there and tells Manohar to check Tiwari’s pockets before arresting him. Havaldar Manohar agrees to Saxena’s point and starts checking Tiwari and finds Vibhuti’s wallet in his pocket. Tiwari tries to prove his innocence but no one from the modern colony trusts him. Saxena gets furious and tells Tiwari that as he is found guilty he cannot play the role of Lord Rama. Vibhuti decides to forgive Tiwari and gains +30 for his kindness, while Saxena forgives Tiwari too and gives -30 points to Tiwari.

Tiwari goes to Anita and blames Vibhuti for plotting plans against him. Anita gets awestruck after listening to Tiwari’s story and feels sorry for him. Later, Tiwari also tells Anita that Vibhuti is trying hard to snatch the role of Sita from her. On the other hand, Ammaji visits Tiwari’s house and learns that some godman suggested Angoori resist Tiwari from playing the role of Lord Rama.

Further, Anita irritates Vibhuti and makes Saxena deduct his points for making her upset. Vibhuti confronts Anita for her behaviour and learns that Tiwari has provoked his wife against him. Tilu, Malkan and Teeka fight with each other and try to prove their supremacy. Tilu understands Rusha’s plot against them and tells his friends to maintain their friendship as Rusha is trying to destroy their relationship.