Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti regrets his decision

In today’s episode, we see that Vibhuti decides to get back in his house after he experiences a horrible night with Tiwari outside the Bhadaknath temple. Anita refuses to take Vibhuti into the house but the latter starts praising her and then finally convinces her. Vibhuti enters the house while Anita asks him to wait downstairs as she wants to plan something for him. Meanwhile, Vibhuti blames Ammaji for spoiling his mood as he was all set to spend one month with Angoori in the temple. Later, Angoori gets ready and leaves the house wherein Vibhuti learns that the former is returning to the temple as Ammaji called her up again and said that she has to fulfill the ritual instead of Tiwari.

Vibhuti regrets his decision and feels that he has lost a golden opportunity just because Ammaji changed her plan. Angoori backs Ammaji and confronts Vibhuti for getting mad at her as according to the Tiwari family whatever she feels always benefits them. Moving on, Anita calls out Vibhuti’s name and tells him to come upstairs as she completes all the arrangements for their romantic evening. On the flip side, Tiwari faces problems in breathing while Angoori gets there in time and asks Tilu to serve tea as the atmosphere is very cold.

Furthermore, Vibhuti talks to Prem and asks for a suggestion as he failed in his attempt of spending time with Angoori as Ammaji changed the ritual two times. Prem tells Vibhuti to do something much more irritating by which Anita gets furious and throws him out of the house for a longer period so that he gets a chance to enjoy Angoori’s company. Ahead, Anita confronts Tiwari as the latter enters the house and reads a letter kept for Vibhuti and follows the steps mentioned in it, and once again ends up in their washroom.

