Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti gets possessed in the cemetery

Today we see that, Vibhuti tries to flirt with Angoori while the latter informs him that last night Tiwari was scared after a rat went in his clothes while he was sleeping. Vibhuti makes fun of Tiwari and tells Angoori that he is a coward. Tiwari overhears the conversation and teaches a lesson where he waits behind him and scares Vibhuti. Tiwari insults Vibhuti for being a nobody and tells him to go away from his house and Angoori.

After a while, all the gents from the Modern Colony gather near the tea stall and talk to each other about their daily life. Tiwari informs everyone that Vibhuti claims of being the most daring individual amongst everyone in their colony. Vibhuti comes there and accepts that he can prove his worth by completing a challenge given by anyone in their colony. Tiwari makes use of this situation and challenges Vibhuti to spend one night in the cemetery. Tilu and his friends provoke Vibhuti and tell him to accept the challenge as he will be named as the most daring resident of the colony.

Further, Vibhuti briefs Anita about their challenge and also adds that Tiwari does not let go any chance to insult him in front of everyone. Tiwari enters Vibhuti’s house and tells Anita that is was her husband who said that he can easily spend a night in the cemetery. Anita backs Vibhuti and assures Tiwari that the former is full of guts and will surely complete the challenge. Vibhuti enters the cemetery at night and gets scared after a witch makes him run away from their territory. Tiwari gets Vibhuti back to his house and learns that his neighbour is possessed after he visited the cemetery.

ALSO READ: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 12 November 2021, Written Update: Happu Singh arrests Vibhuti