Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 16 December 2021, Written Update: Tiwari and Angoori get rid of the confusing remedy

In today’s episode, Vibhuti visits the temple and tries to flirt with Angoori while she tells him that she missing Tiwari. Vibhuti asks Angoori to relax and assures that he will get back with a surprise in the evening. Tilu and Malkan try to use Vibhuti for their advantage and ask 1000 rupees for a cup of tea while Angoori sees everything from a distance. Vibhuti slaps Tilu before leaving and gives him 1000 rupees as he warns him saying that Angoori will not talk to him if she gets to know that her neighbour denies paying the bill after having a tea.

Elsewhere, Anita plans a romantic surprise wherein Vibhuti spoils everything and tells her to behave like a mature person. Anita gets furious and argues with Vibhuti for spoiling her mood every time she tries to plan something special for him. Vibhuti tells Anita to stop being childish as whatever she does is comparable to the young couples going to college. Anita corrects Vibhuti and informs him that there is no age to express love to their spouse as it is a feeling which is irreplaceable. Vibhuti gets irritated and gets a chance to leave the house while Anita tries to prove her point against his will.

Furthermore, Vibhuti reaches the Bhadaknath temple with his luggage and tells Angoori that he has been thrown out of his house after he had a fight with Anita. In the meantime, Tiwari rushes to the temple and tells everyone that Ramphal has changed the ritual once again and has asked him to complete it instead of Angoori. Vibhuti gets frustrated as this is the second time where he started an argument with Anita for Angoori and failed miserably. After a while, Ammaji calls Tiwari and tells him to go back as Ramphal has asked to continue the ritual in the next month.

Also Read: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti regrets his decision