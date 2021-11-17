Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Angoori and Tiwari get scared

Today, Angoori and Tiwari get tensed after they see that Vibhuti starts behaving in a different manner after he gets back from the graveyard. Ahead, Bella’s spirit enters Vibhuti's body and makes him recite a poem in a shaky voice which scares Tiwari and Angoori. Later, Tiwari and Angoori get shocked when they see that Vibhuti introduces himself as ‘Bella Donna’. Vibhuti gets possessed by the spirit of ‘Bella Donna’ and starts scaring every resident of the modern colony. Angoori prays to god while Tiwari tells her to stay in the house as Vibhuti can hurt anyone. Tilu and his friends get scared as Vibhuti visits their house in the night and recites poems.

The next morning, Vibhuti gets back to normal and gets confused as everyone from the modern colony distance themselves from him. Tiwari mocks Vibhuti and calls him a ghost wherein Angoori confronts him for his changed behaviour. Vibhuti feels that Angoori and Tiwari are joking with him as they tell him that saw him with white hair and long nails while he was sitting on his chair. Vibhuti tries to prove his point and explains to Tiwari that he had fallen asleep by 10.30.

Moving on, Bella Donna enters Vibhuti's body and makes him get into Tiwari’s washroom and scares him while the latter thinks that Angoori is helping him in cleaning his back.

Furthermore, Anita gets back from her trip wherein Vibhuti informs her that he successfully spent a night in the graveyard. After a while, Vibhuti learns that his neighbours and friends are trying to hide something from him but controls his emotions as he feels that they are joking. Tilu and his friends gather courage and visit the police station to file a complaint against Vibhuti. Inspector Happu insults Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka and asks the reason behind their sudden visit. Tilu informs Happu that Vibhuti is possessed after he visited the graveyard. Happu makes fun of Tilu and his friends and tells them to leave.

