Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 17 August 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti is now Tiwari’s slave

Today we see that, Vibhuti goes to Prem and tells him about his problem and says that if he refuses to help him he might lose Anita forever. Prem mocks Vibhuti and makes fun of him. Later, Gupta comes to Prem and tells him that he needs 3 lakh rupees and further informs that he wants to becomeana an occultist which will cost him 3 lakh rupees.

Tilu informs Gupta about the new landlord who also lends money. Gupta asks Tilu about who is the richest man in their colony who can help them. Tilu tells them about Tiwari and adds that only he can help him out by giving finance.

Later, Gupta visits Tiwari’s house and tells him about his need. Tiwari asks him to give him some mortgage. Gupta gives Tiwari his property papers as mortgage and Tiwari tells them that once his deadline has been crossed, he will sell his house and recover the money.

Further, Vibhuti goes to Tiwari and tells him that he needs five lakh rupees or else they will have to leave their house. Tiwari thinks of Anita and agrees to give him the money but asks him to sign a contract. Vibhuti signs the contract without reading the papers and leaves.

Vibhuti gives the cash to Anita which shocks her and later tells her about borrowing the money from Tiwari as he has turned into a rich landlord. Anita visits Tiwari’s house to get a clear idea of what has happened, that's when she learns that Vibhuti had signed the contract without reading it which states that Vibhuti will serve as Tiwari’s slave in return of the money.